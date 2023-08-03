Gurnee Park District to host teen dodgeball tournament

GURNEE – The Gurnee Park District will host a Teen Dodgeball Tournament from 1 to 5 p.m. Aug. 5 at Hunt Club Park Community Center, 920 N. Hunt Club Road.

Teams will consist of up to eight players, with six players competing at a time. Championship shirts will be awarded to the winning team.

This year’s round robin-style tournament is part of Gurnee Park District’s internship program, providing recreation interns Chris Nesterowicz and Clayton Nix the opportunity to build their professional resumes and gain practical work-related knowledge.

Nesterowicz recently graduated from Illinois State University with a degree in recreation management. A former college athlete, he is looking forward to coaching baseball and establishing a career in parks and recreation.

“I’ve learned so much from each department here at the Gurnee Park District. I enjoy networking with my colleagues and growing as a professional,” Nesterowicz said in a news release.

Nix attends Loras College as a sports management major and is a member of the men’s volleyball team.

“I continue to learn new things about parks and recreation. This tournament provides us the opportunity to build a program and collaborate cross departmentally,” Nix said in the release.

Because there are few programs available for teens in the community, ages 13 to 17 were selected for the dodgeball tournament. Registration is open and captains are asked to register their team online.

Cost is $60 a team.

For more information, visit Gurneeparkdistrict.com.