Pedestrian killed in Grayslake identified

GRAYSLAKE -- Authorities have identified the pedestrian who was struck and killed July 29 as an 18-year-old Grayslake woman.

About 10:12 a.m. July 29, the Grayslake Police Department and Grayslake Fire Department responded to Washington Street and Atkinson Road in Grayslake for a crash with injuries involving a pedestrian, according to a news release.

Preliminary investigation revealed that a Ford Escape and Ford F-350 collided in the intersection, and then one of the vehicles hit a pedestrian.

The Lake County Major Crash Assistance Team was called to the scene to assist with the crash investigation.

On July 31, an autopsy was conducted at the Lake County Coroner’s Office. Preliminary results of the autopsy indicate that Piela died from blunt force injuries as a result of the crash.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation by the Grayslake Police Department and MCAT.