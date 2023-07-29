Get groovy at this year’s Super 70s Gurnee Days race

GURNEE – One of greatest Gurnee Days traditions will “run” at Hunt Club Park, 920 N. Hunt Club Road. The annual Gurnee Days race will start at 7:30 a.m. Aug. 12.

This year, runners can decide to compete in a 10K race, 5K race or 2-mile walk. Course will be marked. Both races and walk will be held at Hunt Club Park. From bell bottoms to tube socks, stylish sunglasses, or favorite tie-dye, runners and walkers are encouraged to celebrate the theme and wear their 1970s best.

Registration is open. Gurnee Park District strongly encourages early registration. Early registration is available until July 31 at 10 p.m. and guarantees race T-shirt. Race day registration will be available inside Hunt Club Community Center from 6:20 to 7 a.m Aug. 12.

Race packet pickup will be Aug. 10 at Hunt Club Community Center from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. or before the race from 6:15 to 7 a.m. inside Hunt Club Community Center

The race will start at 7:30 a.m.

Gurnee Days Race is brought to you by Village of Gurnee, Gurnee Park District, FitNation Gurnee and GO GURNEE.

For more information, visit https://www.gurneeparkdistrict.com/gurnee-days-race.