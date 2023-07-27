July 27, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsPrep SportsBearseNewspaperObituariesLocal EventsReaders Choice / Best Of The FoxThe First Hundred Miles

Lake County Retired Teachers Association to meet in August

Group to hear from representative of nonprofit organization Paws for Patrick

By Shaw Local News Network
This is the third year that Penny, an English Lab therapy dog from nonprofit Paws for Patrick, has provided a bit of stress relief to students during finals week at Woodlands Academy in Lake Forest. Penny was joined this year by Labradoodle Piper.

This is the third year that Penny, an English Lab therapy dog from nonprofit Paws for Patrick, has provided a bit of stress relief to students during finals week at Woodlands Academy in Lake Forest. Penny was joined this year by Labradoodle Piper. (Photo provided by Woodlands Academy)

LIBERTYVILLE – The Lake County Retired Teachers Association will meet at noon Aug. 8 at the Lambs Farm restaurant in Libertyville, located at the junction of Route 176 and Interstate 94.

The cost is $16 a person for the luncheon. A get-together begins at 11:30 a.m.

Joining the group will be Marie Allen, representing Paws for Patrick, an organization created in memory of Patrick Roemer. The goal of the nonprofit organization is to provide help to young people with mental illness through the use of emotional support animals and therapy animals.

All retired educators are welcome to attend. No reservations are necessary.

Libertyville
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois