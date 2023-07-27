Lake County Retired Teachers Association to meet in August

LIBERTYVILLE – The Lake County Retired Teachers Association will meet at noon Aug. 8 at the Lambs Farm restaurant in Libertyville, located at the junction of Route 176 and Interstate 94.

The cost is $16 a person for the luncheon. A get-together begins at 11:30 a.m.

Joining the group will be Marie Allen, representing Paws for Patrick, an organization created in memory of Patrick Roemer. The goal of the nonprofit organization is to provide help to young people with mental illness through the use of emotional support animals and therapy animals.

All retired educators are welcome to attend. No reservations are necessary.