Improv Playhouse to host ‘Friday Night Frenzy’

LIBERTYVILLE – Are you ready to take your comedy to the next level? Look no further than Improv Playhouse’s “Final Friday Night Frenzy,” the ultimate destination for an evening of laughter, creativity and unforgettable improv performances.

Whether you’re a seasoned performer or have never improvised before, this is your chance to shine in a supportive and entertaining environment.

Improv Playhouse’s Improv Jams are open to all attendees, inviting participants to join in on the fun.

Similar to an open mic night for poets and comics, this low-cost event is designed to foster community-building, encourage learning and provide a safe space for creativity to thrive. No matter your experience level, you’re welcome to join us every Final Friday night of each month for an hour of pure comedy joy.

Participants will have the opportunity to explore various jam types and performance templates. Improv jams will be facilitated by skilled Improv Playhouse staff and professional performers, ensuring expert guidance and support as you embark on this laughter-filled journey.

Jams will take place at the Improv Playhouse Theater from 7:30 to 9 p.m. July 28, Aug. 25, Sept. 29, Oct. 27, Nov. 24 and Dec. 29 at 735 N. Milwaukee Ave., Libertyville.

The events are open to the public and cost $5 a person at the door.

For information, contact Improv Playhouse at 847-968-4529 or info@improvplayhouse.com.