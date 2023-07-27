Illinoisans can earn free high school diploma this summer

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Community College Board is picking up the cost for state residents to earn a State of Illinois High School Diploma (formerly high school equivalency certificate).

More than 1.2 million Illinoisans don’t have a high school diploma. The state grant funding can be used in the form of discount codes to take the test for free.

“People that earn a high school diploma make $600 more a month on average so taking these tests and earning that diploma is a big deal. It can lead to better lives for thousands of Illinoisans and we want to remove as many barriers as possible,” ICCB Executive Director Brian Durham said in a news release.

To educate the public, the ICCB has launched a digital campaign to spread the word about the critical grant funding available to take the test for free using the discount code ILSAVE.

Interested residents can go to FREEGEDIL.ORG to access the testing site, use the code and take the test.