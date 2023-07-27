July 27, 2023
Grayslake Historical Society plans Reminiscing discussion

Topic to be Harvey subdivision that was platted in 1921 along north shore of Grays Lake

A canister of gelatin from the former Grayslake Gelatin Co, which operated from 1922 to 1982, is one of the many historic items on display at the new Grayslake Heritage Center and Village Municipal History Museum.

GRAYSLAKE – The Grayslake Historical Society will host a Reminiscing discussion at 10 a.m. July 29 in the Community Room of the Grayslake Heritage Center and Museum, 164 Hawley St., to learn about Harvey subdivision, a historic section of Grayslake.

Residents will share stories and learn the history of the subdivision, which was platted along the north shore of Grays Lake in 1921 by Dr. Earl Harvey. He named the streets for family members Cecilia, May and Augusta.

The free roundtable style discussion will feature past and present residents of the subdivision. Light refreshments will be served.

