Grayslake Historical Society plans Reminiscing discussion

GRAYSLAKE – The Grayslake Historical Society will host a Reminiscing discussion at 10 a.m. July 29 in the Community Room of the Grayslake Heritage Center and Museum, 164 Hawley St., to learn about Harvey subdivision, a historic section of Grayslake.

Residents will share stories and learn the history of the subdivision, which was platted along the north shore of Grays Lake in 1921 by Dr. Earl Harvey. He named the streets for family members Cecilia, May and Augusta.

The free roundtable style discussion will feature past and present residents of the subdivision. Light refreshments will be served.