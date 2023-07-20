July 20, 2023
Shaw Local
Sheriff’s Office releases results of July 4 safety campaign

Sheriff’s deputies issued 35 citations during Independence Day effort

By Shaw Local News Network
Police car/lights

WAUKEGAN – Lake County Sheriff’s Office deputies issued 35 citations during the recent Independence Day “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over,” “Drive High Get a DUI” and “Click It or Ticket” safety campaigns.

Deputies issued 19 citations for speeding, 13 citations for seat belt violations and three citations for other traffic violations.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office joined forces with more than 200 other state and local law enforcement agencies to get drunken and drugged drivers off the roads, encourage seat belt use and enforce speeding and other traffic laws.

The effort featured high-visibility enforcement combined with outreach activities including a media campaign titled “It’s Not a Game.”

The enforcement period was funded by federal traffic safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois