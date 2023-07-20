Sheriff’s deputy deemed ‘top cop’ for Lake County DUI arrests

WAUKEGAN – Lake County Sheriff’s Deputy Michael Turkson recorded the highest number of DUI arrests in Lake County in 2022.

The Alliance Against Intoxicated Motorists recently released its yearly comprehensive statistics on DUI arrests. It shows Turkson recorded 55 last year, which is higher than any other deputy or police officer in Lake County on the list.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office frequently partners with the Illinois Department of Transportation and other law enforcement agencies to run awareness and enforcement campaigns to keep the roadways safe. In addition to their other responsibilities, sheriff’s deputies place a high emphasis on arresting drunken and high drivers.

“Deputy Turkson and his colleagues do a terrific job identifying and arresting drivers who are drunk or driving high,” Sheriff John Idleburg said in a news release. “The members of our staff understand the risks drunk and high drivers place on everyone else. Congratulations to Deputy Turkson and deputies [Leo] Ascencio, [Chase] Skrypek, [Brandon] Eng and [Ryan] Nirva and Sgt. [Tom] Struck who were also named as AAIM’s Top Cops.”