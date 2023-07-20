Sheriff’s deputies to take part in Speed Awareness Day

WAUKEGAN – The Lake County Sheriff’s Office is joining with the Illinois Department of Transportation and Illinois State Police to urge motorists to stop speeding and help ensure everyone reaches their destinations safely.

Drivers will see increased patrols throughout Lake County in July, with a special emphasis during Speed Awareness Day on July 26.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office will join law enforcement agencies in six Midwestern states on that date to raise awareness to the danger of speeding and other risky driving behaviors.

The speed enforcement effort is made possible by federal traffic safety funds administered by IDOT.