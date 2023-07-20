Just a thought ... about the puppet commander

To the Editor:

People move their lips when they talk, hardly so for the ventriloquist. A ventriloquist’s performance is liked and enjoyed by some and others have called it just plain creepy.

Automatonophobia is the fear of anything representing a form of real life. Mannequins, wax figures, dummies and robots have brought about fear in some people for one reason or another. Could that be part of the dislike?

The illusion of a voice coming from the puppet’s mouth while the puppet’s head and arms move is called visual capture. The puppet master’s creativity can make it seem as if a real conversation is taking place.

Ventriloquists sometimes will express their personal likes or dislikes, making it seem as if it is actually the puppet’s point of view. Who would blame a puppet for expressing a view?

The art of becoming a ventriloquist is a creative endeavor, offering fun for many, including the puppeteer. In some situations, escaping into a make-believe world of talking with puppets can take away the blues and, in some instances, eliminate stress.

Throughout the years, many children have laughed while enjoying the silliness when puppets are used to hold the children’s attention. Toy boxes were the homes of many handmade puppets just waiting to come alive on someone’s hand.

All ages that like make-believe will continue to look forward to seeing a ventriloquist with a puppet. Long may that be!

Linda Alexandra

Wauconda