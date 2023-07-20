James Lumber Center’s eclectic fall season includes Celtic, Mexican and cabaret music

GRAYSLAKE – Celtic rock, Mexican guitars and cabaret bring the stage to life this fall season at the James Lumber Center for the Performing Arts at College of Lake County.

“We’re excited to roll out our 2023-24 season, which has a variety of fun, artistic and cultural events from which to choose,” JLC Executive Director Alisa Baum said in a news release. “And there’s more to come. Throughout the year, we’ll be announcing additional shows to delight audiences throughout Lake County.”

Events include:

Tartan Terrors, 8 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 16. With a distinctive sound that makes Celtic music fun and inviting, this energetic ensemble blends the coolness of a rock show with stepdance, humor and more. Tickets are $22, $20 for seniors and military and $10 for students. The artist website is https://www.tartanterrors.com/

Hasta La Muerte, A Day of the Dead Show by Las Cafeteras, Friday, Oct. 27, at 10 a.m. (school show) and 8 p.m. Rooted in the indigenous Mexican practice of honoring ancestors, this multidimensional performance features gorgeous music, entrancing dance and a soul-welcoming altar. Tickets are $5 for the school show, $28 for the regular show, $25 for seniors and military and $14 for students. The artist website is https://lascafeteras.com/

Isaac Mizrahi, 4 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 29. Renowned as an actor, writer, designer and producer, Isaac Mizrahi brings his panache and charming cabaret show in an evening of stories, anecdotes and nostalgic song. Tickets are $42, $38 for seniors and military and $20 for students. The artist website is https://helloisaac.com/

Tickets are on sale at www.jlcenter.clcillinois.edu or call the JLC box office at 847-543-2300. Tickets may be bought in person at the JLC box office, 19351 W. Washington St. in Grayslake. Check the JLC website for the latest box office hours. The JLC offers free parking and has a snack bar with soft drinks, beer, wine, chips and candy for sale.