Gurnee Park District hosts Sounds of Summer concerts

GURNEE – All summer long, the Gurnee Park District is hosting free concerts and entertainment in Viking Park, 4374 Old Grand Ave.

Too Hype Crew takes the stage at 7 p.m. July 20.

Children’s entertainer Jodi Koplin’s Jiggle Jam Band will be at Viking Park at 10:30 a.m. July 25. At children’s concerts, the Gurnee Park District has partnered with Forest Orthodontics and Pediatric Dentistry, whose SMILE Ice Cream truck will be on-site. The team will be serving free sweet treats to guests while supplies last.

Concertgoers should bring their own blankets and chairs. The park district asks that dogs be well-behaved and always remain on a leash.

At select shows, concessions will be available for sale, courtesy of Exchange Club of Gurnee. Concessions will be available July 20. All proceeds go directly to local nonprofits that work to prevent child abuse and support veterans.

If there is inclement weather in the forecast, check the Gurnee Park District’s Rainout Line at https://rainoutline.com/gurneeparkdistrict. Weather-related decisions are made by 2 p.m. on the day of the concert.

The Meher Dance Company will perform at 7 p.m. Aug. 17. At 10:30 a.m. Aug. 22, children’s entertainer Leonardo Music will be at Viking Park. Free ice cream while supplies last will be provided by Forest Orthodontics and Pediatric Dentistry.