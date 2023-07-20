50th year of Gurnee Days set for Aug. 12, 13 at Viking Park

GURNEE – On Aug. 12 and 13, Gurnee will come together to celebrate the end of summer for the 50th year of Gurnee Days.

On Aug. 12, start the morning at 7:30 a.m. with a run or walk at the Gurnee Days Super 70s Fun Run at Hunt Club Park. 10K, 5K run and 2-mile walk options are available for every age and ability level. Entry fee is $30 and all registered runners will receive a race T-shirt.

Festival grounds at Viking Park open at noon Aug. 12. Enjoy bounce houses, children’s activities and craft areas, as well as the Gurnee Exchange Club’s Rib Fest and rib eating contest, which always is a crowd favorite. Check out the Community Art Show in Viking Park’s Dance Hall and vendor booths from Gurnee and Lake County businesses. The art show and vendor booths will be open until 7 p.m. Aug. 12.

Also on Aug. 12, Gurnee Days will welcome the Animal Quest show and petting zoo from 2:30 to 4 p.m. A new teen area will include dodgeball from 4 to 6 p.m. as well as a DJ, inflatable ax throwing and All-Star Slam Dunk Basketball from 7 to 11 p.m.

Live music starts at 5:15 p.m. Aug. 12 with a special guest band, The GooRoos will perform from 8 to 10:30 p.m. Fireworks will start at 9 p.m.

On Aug. 13, the Gurnee Days tradition continues with the Gurnee Days Parade at noon. Leading the parade will be this year’s honorees, Mark and Rose Froseth.

After the parade, stay and enjoy the car show, petting zoo, pony rides and children’s activities, as well as food, a beer garden and local vendor booths. Festival grounds open at 9 a.m. Sunday with the car show.

School of Rock Libertyville will perform starting at 1:30 p.m. until the festival closes at 3 p.m.

A new event Aug. 13 will be a bags tournament. The double-elimination tournament is for all ages. Teams of two are asked to register to participate. Tournament play will begin at 10 a.m. at Viking Park.

Note that shuttles are not available this year. Guests can park and walk to the festival from Viking Middle School, Warren High School O’Plaine Campus and the Gurnee Community Church. There is limited parking on festival grounds.

Food from Gurnee Days vendors and beer garden food will be available for purchase from noon to 11 p.m. Aug. 12 and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 13.

The Exchange Club of Gurnee’s Beer Garden will be open from noon to 11 p.m. Aug. 12 and noon to 3 p.m. Aug. 13.

Gurnee Days sponsors include Platinum Level: Law Office of Judy K. Maldonado, Woody Buick GMC of Gurnee; Gold Level: D Wells Automotive, Community Trust Credit Union, Great Lakes Credit Union, VISTA Health System, Great Wolf Lodge, Logan’s House Dog Daycare, and FitNation Gurnee; Silver Level: Old National Bank; Bronze Level: Gurnee Community Bank; and Vendor/Community Level: United Healthcare, Club Pilates, STVU Inc. PromptMed Urgent Care, Central Bark, U-GLOW 2, Humana, Poppy &Ross, BCU, Xfinity and Raising Cane’s.

For more information on Gurnee Days, visit www.gurneedays.com