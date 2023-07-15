Lake County sheriff appoints homeland security director

WAUKEGAN -- Lake County Sheriff John D. Idleburg is pleased to announce the appointment of Michael R. Jackson to the position of director of Homeland Security.

Jackson began his career in 1979 with the Waukegan Police Department. In 1989, Jackson was appointed as the assistant coordinator of emergency management for the City of Waukegan.

While with the City of Waukegan, he developed citywide emergency management policy and procedures, conducted emergency management exercises, trained government employees, and prepared the City of Waukegan for emergencies.

In 2008, Jackson was hired as an emergency management specialist for the Lake County Emergency Management Agency. He was primarily responsible for coordination and collaboration with all levels of emergency response disciplines. Additionally, he facilitated training for emergency management partners throughout Lake County.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office Homeland Security Unit is an integral part of the collaborative effort to protect life, property, and infrastructure from damage or destruction due to any terrorist attack or natural disaster. Jackson will serve as a liaison with municipal and federal partners to ensure Lake County is safe.

“I am extremely pleased to welcome Michael Jackson to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office,” Idleburg said in a news release. “Michael brings a wealth of experience to the homeland security and emergency management role. Michael will play a vital role in keeping our community, businesses, and schools safe throughout Lake County.”