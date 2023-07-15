Baptism marked special day for Waukegan woman

ROMEOVILLE – Rosemary Choe of Waukegan eagerly anticipated June 17, the day she stepped into the pool of the Romeoville Assembly Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses to be baptized.

“Getting to know Jehovah God, his amazing promises, and how he continuously shapes my life for the better has made it impossible for me to ever turn my back on him again,” said Choe, who studied the Bible for a year and a half before deciding to be baptized. “Even though I still struggle with depression daily, Jehovah’s promises fill me with an incredible hope that allows me to find joy in my life and keep going, no matter what.”

Thousands looked on as Choe joined other congregants who also were fully immersed in the baptismal pool, highlighting the second day of the three-day “Exercise Patience”! Regional Convention of Jehovah’s Witnesses. The program will continue weekends throughout July and August at the Romeoville Assembly Hall.

The morning session begins at 9:20 a.m. and culminates with a talk preceding the baptism event. Another highlight of the convention’s second day will be the first of a two-part prerecorded feature Bible drama.

“The Saturday morning session of our annual conventions is always a highly anticipated event, as we get to enjoy seeing new friends get baptized,” said Trevor Costello, spokesman for Jehovah’s Witnesses. “The significance of the baptism in the morning is amazing! And then there’s the powerfully compelling drama in the afternoon that makes quite an impact on those attending.”

Jehovah’s Witnesses have been holding public conventions in stadiums, arenas, convention centers, and theaters around the world for more than 100 years prior to April 2020, when the organization canceled all their in-person events around the world. After resuming smaller in-person meetings and their public ministry during 2022, the summer of 2023 marks the first time they will gather at much larger regional events around the world.

The convention is open to the public and no collection is taken. For more information on the program or to find other convention locations and dates, please go to jw.org and navigate to the “About Us” tab.