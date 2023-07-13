Sheriff’s K-9s receive body armor donation

WAUKEGAN – Lake County Sheriff’s K-9s Zeus and Drako have received bullet and stab protective vests thanks to a charitable donation from nonprofit organization Vested Interest in K9s Inc.

Zeus’ vest was sponsored by Barbara Napolitano of Oak Brook and embroidered with the sentiment “Gifted by B. Napolitano.” Drako’s vest was sponsored by a fundraiser hosted by Brittany Piccola of Watchung, New Jersey, and embroidered with the sentiment “In honor of Nancy Plis.”

Vested Interest in K9s Inc., established in 2009, is a 501(c)(3) charity whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the U.S. The potentially lifesaving body armor for K-9 officers is U.S. made, custom fitted and NIJ certified.

Since its inception, Vested Interest in K9s Inc. has provided more than 5,127 vests to K-9s in all 50 states at a value of $6.9 million, made possible by both private and corporate donations.

The program is open to U.S. dogs that are at least 20 months old and actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies. K-9s with expired vests also are eligible to participate. There are an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K-9s throughout the U.S.

“Vested Interest in K9s Inc. has been such a tremendous partner for the Lake County Sheriff’s Office and to law enforcement across the country,” Lake County Sheriff John Idleburg said in a news release. “This amazing organization makes it their mission to ensure K-9s across the country are equipped with the same body armor as our deputies and police officers. We are very grateful for donors Barbara Napolitano and Brittany Piccola.”

Vested Interest in K9s Inc. accepts tax-deductible contributions in any amount. A donation of $985 will sponsor one vest. Each vest has a value of $1,800, weighs an average of 4 to 5 pounds and comes with a five-year warranty.

For information or to learn about volunteer opportunities, call 508-824-6978. Vested Interest in K9s Inc. provides information, lists events and accepts donations at www.vik9s.org or you may mail your contribution to P.O. Box 9, East Taunton, MA 02718.