Just a thought ... about giving and getting a break in traffic

To the Editor:

Drivers can and do get halted by a nonstop heavy flow of traffic that forces a driver waiting to cross the intersection to be stuck in a halted position.

The stopped driver has a strong inclination to slowly creep forward. The fear of causing a traffic jam or instilling anger in other drivers wildly blowing their horns shifts the driver’s mental condition into high anxiety.

The driver then starts debating if it’s safe to take a chance crossing as soon as the traffic slows, but no such slowdown.

There are other drivers impatiently blowing their horns behind the motionless driver, who breaks out in a cold sweat but decides to stay calm and keep a positive attitude. Believing traffic eventually will slow down, the driver develops hope.

Within moments, an oncoming vehicle stops and motions the frazzled driver to move forward. At last, a break!

Many thoughtful people are behind the wheels of moving vehicles driving into situations where a traffic break given would be much appreciated. Most drivers like to get where they’re going and welcome traffic lights that turn green.

Have you ever been given a break in traffic? Isn’t it a good feeling that another driver shows consideration by extending you the go-ahead?

What goes around comes around. Give someone a break and get a break from someone.

That would be a good rule of the road.

Linda Alexandra

Wauconda