Fox Lake PD releases results of special holiday enforcement

FOX LAKE – The Fox Lake Police Department announced it made one impaired driving arrest and issued 34 citations during the Fourth of July “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over,” “Drive High Get a DUI” and “Click It or Ticket” safety campaigns.

During the 19-day mobilization, the Fox Lake Police Department issued nine speeding citations and 25 citations for other violations.

The Fox Lake Police Department joined forces with more than 200 other state and local law enforcement agencies to get drunken and drugged drivers off the roads, encourage seat belt use and enforce speeding and other traffic laws. The effort featured high-visibility enforcement combined with outreach activities including a media campaign titled “It’s Not a Game.”

The enforcement period was funded by federal traffic safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.