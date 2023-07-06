Zacharias Sexual Abuse Center turns 40

GURNEE – Zacharias Sexual Abuse Center officially turned 40.

Forty years sounds like a long time, but the center is just getting started, according to a news release. ZCenter continues to improve its services, create innovative programs and expand its reach throughout Lake and northern Cook counties.

Some of the happenings that took place in June:

40 years of healing: On June 16, ZCenter and the community came together to celebrate the 40th anniversary and support survivors. It was an honor for ZCenter to stand with a former client and hear Margaret Hoelzer speak about their experiences as survivors. It also was the first spring luncheon since the pandemic started. ZCenter is grateful for everyone who attended the luncheon, including guest speakers, donors and sponsors.

Impact100: On June 13, ZCenter was awarded the Impact100 Chicago grant. It is an extremely competitive process leading to winning a grant. ZCenter was proud to stand as a finalist alongside The Harbor and Fellowship Housing. Receiving the grant award will allow ZCenter to reach more students and present important information to students.

In announcing the award, an Impact100 representative said, “Our impact grant will help this organization to double its student outreach, allowing them to provide education about what consent looks like and what sexual abuse is.”

The grant award of $80,000 will support ZCenter in its goal to expand the accessibility of its innovative prevention education curriculum. Digitizing the material will exponentially increase the availability of this education throughout Lake County.

Recognizing that prevention education is a key factor in ending sexual violence, the updated curriculum will teach this sensitive but important material in a way that most children relate to today. With advancements in technology and the reliance on social media apps, students prefer information in short, digestible pieces. ZCenter had only the resources to provide this state-mandated curriculum to even-numbered grades one day each year. Expanding this component of ZCenter’s program will help reach more children.

Sandy Williams, executive director of Zacharias Sexual Abuse Center, said, “ZCenter is humbled by being selected as this year’s Impact100 grantee. At a time when rape crisis centers across Illinois are being faced with 49% cuts in federal funding, this support could not be more timely. The Impact100 grant, coupled with the success of our 40th anniversary luncheon, gives us the opportunity to enhance our prevention efforts while also providing essential support to as many survivors as possible.”

Over the summer, ZCenter’s Prevention Education Team will be working hard to have the curriculum available for students by the beginning of the 2023-24 school year.

For information, contact Tammy Burns, the director of community services, at tburns@zcenter.org.

How You Can Help: Zacharias Sexual Abuse Center relies on volunteers to continue its mission. If you work for or have connections with schools in ZCenter’s service area, please share this resource. ZCenter will offer several 40-hour training sessions this year for new volunteers in July and September. Approved volunteers can help present the curriculum in schools. Visit www.zcenter.org for information about training or if you would like to donate.