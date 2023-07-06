Letter: Just a thought about ... puppy breath

To the Editor:

The unusual smell of a puppy’s breath and paws have delighted many people yet turned off others. A puppy’s breath has a unique smell that will disappear when they advance in age.

It’s been said the odd smell is similar to the smell of chewed peanuts and also is a result of their sweet mother’s milk that lingers in their mouth. Their newly born paw pads have been described by some as smelling like corn chips. It’s amazing that so may people describe those puppy smells in the exact same way. It is the innocent aroma of the beginning of a new life in puppyhood.

The puppy’s teeth are created to be needle-like and pinchy so that the pup can crunch food, gnaw on treats, toys and enjoy chewing little bones. It’s remarkable how nature has everything figured to perfection.

The puppyhood stage is a time of innocence, a time for the pup to sniff around and find tasty slippers or some hard furniture to gnaw on. It’s a fun world for new, curious and loving little creatures. There’s plenty of knowledge on how to care for and protect the pup from harm and how to keep them healthy as they grow.

Would you believe that a “puppy breath” candle can be ordered online? It’s meaningful just how popular a puppy’s breath and paw smell has become. The innocence of that unusual scent is most likely here to stay.

Linda Alexandra

Wauconda