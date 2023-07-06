Lake County Chamber to host paint and sip event

GURNEE – The Lake County Chamber of Commerce will host a Purple Infused Paint & Sip event from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. July 14.

The event will take place at the Chamber office, 1313 N. Delany, second floor, Gurnee.

Don’t make the mistake of thinking that art and business are incompatible worlds, according to the news release. Ideas can spring from anywhere. Come experience business networking “outside the box” at the after-hours networking paint and sip.

Beginners are encouraged to register. All supplies will be provided. Participants will receive step-by-step instructions on how to create a personal masterpiece. A painter’s smock will be provided, however, participants should wear appropriate clothing for acrylic painting fun. And, yes, you can wear purple if you’d like.

The event is for those 21 and older. Snacks, beverages and music will be provided.

The cost is $45 for Chamber members and $55 for nonmembers.

Associated Bank is a sponsor of the event.

To learn more and register, visit the Chamber’s website at lakecountychamber.com.