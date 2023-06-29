Letter: Just a thought about ... nightmares

To the Editor:

The horror of waking up in a cold sweat with a pounding heart in the middle of a nightmare or at the end of one is frightful to some people. Sometimes after a bad dream the lights will be kept on at bedtime for many nights to come.

Why do nightmares exist? Where do they come from? There are many theories about bad dreams. A known theory is eating food just before retiring, especially spicy food that can bring forth unpleasant dreams. Having negative thoughts or going to bed angry can bring about dark dreams.

There could be a spiritual message in the nightmare. If someone is being chased in a dream, it could signify the dreamer needs to take care of unfinished business. Being bitten by a snake or wild animal could warn of impending danger and to be more cautious about your affairs. A bite or scratch from a dog or cat could portray false friendships.

Thinking happy thoughts before falling asleep can promote happy dreams.

Most dreams have messages, and it may help to keep a dream journal. There is reason to dismiss fear and be assured that the dream is trying to deliver a message. Dreaming of coins or money is a dream of prosperity. Flying in many dreams are dreams of power or strength.

Anytime a nightmare appears, it’s trying to get the attention of the dreamer. Keeping pen and paper at reach to record the dream is a wise plan.

Fear not. Just analyze. Sweet dreams!

Linda Alexandra

Wauconda