Sheriff’s Office, Fox Lake taking part in Independence Day traffic campaign

WAUKEGAN – The Lake County Sheriff’s Office will focus on impaired and unbuckled drivers during the Independence Day traffic safety campaign. The campaign will run June 16 through the early hours of July 5, to encompass three summer weekends leading up to and after Independence Day.

The Sheriff’s Office and the Fox Lake Police Department will join the Illinois State Police and more than 200 local police and sheriff’s departments for the increased statewide enforcement effort.

Use these tips to help ensure a happy and safe holiday:

• Designate a sober driver and give them your keys before you go out.

• Don’t let friends or family members drive under the influence.

• If you are drunk or impaired by marijuana or other drugs, call a taxi, take mass transit, use your favorite ride-sharing app or call a sober friend or family member to get home safely.

• Promptly report impaired drivers to law enforcement by pulling over and calling 911.

• Make sure everyone in your vehicle wears their seat belt. It’s not only the law, but also your best defense against an impaired driver.

The “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over,” “Drive High Get a DUI” and “Click It or Ticket” programs are made possible by federal highway safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation. The enforcement period runs concurrently with a media campaign reminding motorists that “It’s Not a Game” to drive impaired.