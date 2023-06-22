Round Lake Beach man dies after ATV crash

ROUND LAKE BEACH – A 40-year-old Round Lake Beach man has died as a result of injuries he suffered in a June 4 ATV crash, authorities said.

About 7:18 p.m. June 4, the Round Lake Beach Police Department and Greater Round Lake Fire Protection District responded to Long Lake Drive and Clearwater Circle for an ATV crash, according to a news release from the Lake County Coroner’s Office.

Paramedics took the 40-year-old driver of the ATV to Advocate Condell Medical Center. Based on the seriousness of the crash and related injuries, the Major Crash Assistance Team of Lake County was called to assist in the investigation.

On June 11, the Lake County Coroner’s Office was notified that, despite care and treatment, the man succumbed to his injuries.

The man has been identified as 40-year-old Neil Gerfen of Round Lake Beach. A preliminary coroner’s investigation indicates Gerfen died from blunt force injuries as a result of the crash.