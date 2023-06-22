Lake County veterans leader elected to post of national advocacy group

MADISON, Wis. – Andrew Tangen, superintendent of the Veterans Assistance Commission of Lake County, was elected June 7 as the first vice president of the National Association of County Veterans Service Officers at their annual business meeting and training summit.

Tangen assists veterans and their families from across Lake County by helping them get access to the VA services and benefits. He prepares veterans claims for service-connected disabilities and helps surviving spouses with matters related to their VA benefits. As the first vice president, Tangen will be responsible for leading various committees, acting as a liaison for the organization and standing in for the president in his absence.

Along with serving veterans and their families, Tangen is a veteran; he served as a lieutenant commander in the Navy for 14 years.

“I am excited to be moving into a position of greater responsibility and continue to strengthen our partnerships and uncovering new opportunities to better serve our veterans” Tangen said in a news release.

Since 1989, NACVSO has advocated for government policies that serve veterans and supported the nation’s about 1,800 county veterans service officers. CVSOs are local government employees responsible for helping veterans and their families in their communities access their benefits. CVSOs can help advocate for veterans and their families with the VA, connect them to state and local resources and identify gaps in policies that serve the veterans in their communities.