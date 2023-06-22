Grayslake marks Juneteenth with inaugural Celebration of Freedom Walk

GRAYSLAKE – Verna Jeffers of Wauconda wanted her daughters to experience Juneteenth.

A Celebration of Freedom Walk in Grayslake on Monday provided an ideal way to learn the history behind the federal holiday, said Jeffers, who brought her daughters, 9-year-old Sophia and 12-year-old Keara.

The walk began at the Grayslake Area Public Library and ended at the Grayslake Heritage Center & Museum, where those who attended could view a pop-up exhibit on display about the early anti-slavery settlers of Lake County and the Indigenous people from the area.

At various stops along the walk, short facts about Juneteenth and “Juneteenth bags” were presented.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 7 Candace H. Johnson for Shaw Local News Network Cynthia Jackson, of North Chicago (center) talks about Fact #10 regarding Juneteenth with Girls Scouts from Troop #'s 45420 & 45856, of Ingleside during the Juneteenth Celebration of Freedom Walk in Grayslake. (6/19/23) (Candace H.Johnson)

“It turned out to be a pretty decent learning experience,” Jeffers said. “For me, I liked the simplicity of it really. It wasn’t too much. It wasn’t too little. … It was a good, easy way to stop and learn something that wasn’t overwhelming, and that was short enough you could easily retain it.”

Organizers Tamika Nash and Jessica Albert, both school board members for Community Consolidated School District 46 in Grayslake, joined with the Grayslake Area Public Library and the Grayslake Heritage Center & Museum to host the family-friendly event.

Along with the pop-up exhibit, on loan from the Libertyville-based Dunn Museum, the event featured crafts and live entertainment.

The celebration grew out of a smaller Juneteenth event hosted last year involving a 5K, Nash said. Based on the strong interest and positive feedback from that event, Nash and Albert talked of hosting a bigger event this year. That developed into Monday’s Celebration of Freedom Walk.

“Juneteenth is really a celebratory event where the community can come out and just be a part of recognizing this historic day in our nation’s history, as well as have an opportunity to learn more and have fun,” Nash said.

Becoming a federal holiday in 2021, Juneteenth commemorates the fall of slavery in Galveston, Texas, two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was issued in 1863 to free enslaved Black people held in the Confederacy.

News of Union troops’ victory over the Confederates spread slowly across the South, eventually reaching the shores of Galveston in 1865.

Because Juneteenth only became a federal holiday three years ago, some may not know the history behind it, organizers of Grayslake’s celebration said.

“Grayslake is a very progressive community,” Nash said. “We are all about equity and inclusion. … What we want to do is make sure we’re amplifying the voices of those in our community and being inclusive. Juneteenth is a signature event in American history. …

“It’s a way to really promote inclusivity and to make sure we’re recognizing the great accomplishments and milestones in American history that really are part of creating equity and inclusion in our community on a broader level.”

On display for a week at the Grayslake Heritage Center & Museum, the pop-up exhibit from the Dunn Museum included detailed panels describing early settlers in Lake County who fought slavery.

“African American history is American history,” said Michelle Poe, executive director of the Heritage Center & Museum.

Approached by Nash and Albert to take part in a Juneteenth celebration, Poe said they eagerly agreed.

“We’re excited to be able to share some history, and to work with them,” she said.