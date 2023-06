GURNEE – Grandwood Park Park District is hosting a blood drive from 3 to 7 p.m. June 28.

The event will take place at the community center, 36630 N. Hutchins Road, Gurnee.

Appointments are preferred. To make one, visit donate.illinois.versiti.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/5604008.

Helpful tip: Make sure to eat a healthy meal and drink plenty of water before donating.

For questions or help scheduling, email Michelle at Accounting@grandwoodpark.net or call 847-356-0008.