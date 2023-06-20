June 20, 2023
Old Mill Creek crash leaves man in critical condition

Police say BMW drove into path of semi-truck at intersection of Routes 45, 173

OLD MILLS CREEK -- Lake County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating an early morning crash June 19 that left a 38-year-old Schaumburg man in critical condition.

About 6:20 a.m., sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the intersection of Route 45 and Route 173, Old Mill Creek, for a crash with injuries involving a car and semi-truck, according to a news release.

Preliminary investigation shows that the driver of a semi-truck, a 64-year-old Round Lake man, was traveling north on Route 45. He proceeded through the intersection of Route 173 on a green light. Meanwhile, a westbound BMW, driven by a 38-year-old Schaumburg man, disobeyed the red light and drove directly under the tractor-trailer of the semi-truck, police said. The driver of the BMW appears to have been traveling at a high rate of speed.

The BMW driver had to be extricated from the vehicle and was flown to Advocate Condell Medical Center with life-threatening, critical injuries, police said. The driver of the semi-truck was uninjured.

Just before the report of the traffic crash, deputies were responding to the same area for a report of a reckless driver in a BMW sedan. The BMW involved in the crash appears to be the same vehicle, police said. Alcohol impairment does appear to be a factor in the crash, police said.

The crash remains under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office Technical Crash Investigations Team.

