Veterans debut new murals at Waukegan hospital

WAUKEGAN – Brushwood Center at Ryerson Woods partnered with the Captain James A. Lovell Federal Health Care Center and Lake County mural artist Everett Reynolds in March to transform a stretch of tramway in the hospital into a beautiful mural.

Over three days, veterans, service members, the military community, families, the staff and patients of Lovell Federal Health Care Center joined in to create two colorful and moving murals.

“It is truly heartwarming to see the VA has invested in enhancing the environment where I and others receive care,” said Latoni Hatch, a patient at the Captain James A. Lovell Health Care Center. “Seeing the beautiful artwork brightens up my visits and my perception of the VA’s commitment to quality care and wellness. Even better is the fact that I can see my own personal touch and remember that I was given the opportunity to contribute to such a positive change. It is a memory I will always cherish.”

The project was part of Brushwood Center’s At Ease: Art & Nature for Veterans and the Military Community initiative. At Ease is an innovative approach to empower veterans’ and military personnel’s well-being through nature-based art, music and photography workshops.

Since the project began in 2020, Reynolds has worked with participants to create a mural concept that speaks to the group of volunteers. This year’s theme, discussed over many Zoom calls with At Ease and veterans from Lovell VA programs, was “Healing Through Art and Nature.” This year’s mural integrates important feedback from the previous year’s mural project and shows more diversity.

“When we were designing the mural, we wanted it to be a reflection of the diverse community of an FHCC and that really shone through. We had almost 70 people involved and it was truly a collaboration between VA staff, providers, veterans, family members and the community,” said Elizabeth LaCombe, recreational therapist at Lovell FHCC, “Veterans and active duty brought their kids in to help out, and now when they come into our site for care, they can see something beautiful that they helped create. It really was an all-in group project. People had the freedom to be expressive and make their mark on the wall.”

Reynolds, a Waukegan based self-taught artist, moved from Belize when he was 12 years old. He is committed to contributing to the Lake County community through art and has engaged in other community mural projects, such as the Ray Bradbury mural in Waukegan.

“The mural represents healing after service, which is vital for so many veterans,” said Jessica Klinge, program specialist for At Ease at Brushwood Center. “This project gives Brushwood’s At Ease program a perfect opportunity to support healing through nature and art. I really loved seeing fellow veterans enjoy the community of one another and the excitement in contributing to something that promotes hope and prosperity.”

At Ease is a partnership between Brushwood Center and local veteran organizations, the Captain James A. Lovell Federal Health Care Center, natural area sites and teaching artists and musicians. It is the only program in the region offering a nature-based approach that helps build skills in creative expression and provides veterans with access to mental health support.

The At Ease Veterans Advisory Board helps ensure the program engages with veterans’ lived experiences. More than 90% of At Ease participants report they experience increased well-being (relaxation, happiness or calm) from learning a new art skill or gaining knowledge of nature.