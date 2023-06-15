Just a thought ... about taking time and appreciating nature

To the Editor:

Father Time and Mother Nature are both personifications. One is the timekeeper with a purpose who reminds people to use their time wisely.

Father Time is described as an elderly bearded man carrying an hourglass or clock, reminding that time is of the essence.

Mother Nature is the mother of the earth and keeper of the grounds who focuses on nurturing nature. She has been shown in photos as raising her hands to the sky and is sometimes pictured standing in a swarm of butterflies. It’s been written that she can help aid the earth during times of floods or storms.

She, along with Father Time, are symbolic representations often referred to in many different instances.

Using time wisely can be important for production. Relaxing and enjoying beauty that surrounds the earth can rejuvenate the spirit and bring zest into living.

Have you ever just sat under a tree?

Taking a deep breath, relaxing and just be?

Investing quiet time to smell the beauty of the earth

That will give comfort – for what it’s all worth!

Bees will continue to buzz and time will pass. Flowers will boom and birds will fly high. Stopping and paying attention to all the free loveliness on earth can create peace and joy. Nature and time will continue. Can you feel the magic in that?

Linda Alexandra

Wauconda