GRAYSLAKE – The Grayslake Historical Society will present “The Streets and Roads of Grayslake” at 10 a.m. June 21 at the Grayslake Senior Center, 50 Library Lane, Grayslake.

The program will be about a Native American trail, a plank road and roads with family names in the Grayslake area.

Other interesting trivia about Grayslake roads will be presented.