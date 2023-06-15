‘Discarded’ puppy ready to start his new life

GRAYSLAKE – Achilles says, “My family most probably purchased me from a backyard breeder and I was then quickly ‘discarded’ when I was diagnosed with hereditary laryngeal paralysis, a genetic disease often found in my breed. This condition affects the airway and can be life-threatening.

“Lucky for me, Save-A-Pet rescued me and paid for the surgery I desperately needed. I am now looking for a family that will foster me until I can get neutered and then adopt me. Can’t wait to meet them and start my new life.

“Oh, and if you can make a little donation toward the cost of my surgery, this would be great.”

Achilles is about 4 months old, up to date on shots (including rabies), tested negative for heartworm and on preventive and microchipped.

While walk-ins are welcome, adoptions are by appointments only to ensure staff is available to help adopters. For information and/or to complete an online application, visit www.saveapetil.org/adopt.