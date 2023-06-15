Big Brothers Big Sisters sees 100 Bigs over 100 days of summer

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metropolitan Chicago is focused on bringing one-to-one mentoring to every Lake County neighborhood.

The organization officially has set a goal of enrolling 100 new volunteers to become Bigs before the end of summer, ensuring kids go back to school with the critical support of a mentor by their side.

Right now, 1 in 3 children across Lake County are growing up without a mentor in their lives. The families who reach out to Big Brothers Big Sisters often are in vulnerable situations because of systemic barriers and adverse conditions such as violence, which increases drastically over the summer months.

While none of us can prevent all the trauma that our young people experience, there are two proven ways to counter it. The first is to put a caring, committed mentor in a child’s life, and the second is through positive childhood experiences. Both are at the core of the Big Brothers Big Sisters’ mission.

“We are at a critical juncture as we look toward the future of our communities,” said Jeremy Foster, CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metro Chicago. “Young people are hurting. The pandemic and subsequent isolation from peers and positive relationships has taken its toll. That is why we must meet this moment with the urgency it demands and show young people that we care with support and solutions. Over the past five years, 99% of the high school seniors in the BBBSChi program graduated from high school and 97% moved on to two- and four-year colleges, a trade, the military or a job placement. We are looking to individuals across Lake County to step up and join us in this life-changing work.”

Being a Big doesn’t take previous experience or knowledge. It means committing to spending a few hours a month with a young person doing things that you love to do, such as playing basketball, visiting the library or learning how to cook.

To learn more about becoming a volunteer and giving kids in your community the advantage they deserve, contact Kaleb Taylor at 312-775-2643 or ktaylor@bbbschgo.org.