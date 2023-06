GURNEE -- The Zacharias Sexual Abuse Center will host a 40th anniversary luncheon on June 16.

The event will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the center, 4275 Old Grand Ave., Gurnee.

The center will celebrate 40 years of healing during its spring luncheon. During the luncheon, the center will honor its clients, community members and staff.

Registration opens at 11 a.m. and the lunch will be served at noon. The cost is $125.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit zcenter.org.