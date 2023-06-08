YouthBuild Lake County to host career expo

NORTH CHICAGO – YouthBuild Lake County will host a career expo from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 9 at 2303 Kemble Ave., North Chicago.

Don’t miss out on this opportunity to meet with employers from various industries and potentially secure your next job. Dress in business casual attire and bring printed resumes to distribute to employers.

The event is open to the public.

Employers will be hiring for internships, part-time and full-time positions.

For information about the career expo, contact William Andres at 847-473-3483, ext. 126, or wandres@yblc.org.