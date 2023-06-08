Mosaic Players to hold auditions for upcoming comedy

ANTIOCH – Mosaic Players will be holding nonequity auditions for its traveling production of “5 Lesbians Eating a Quiche” from 6 to 9 p.m. June 13 at the Antioch Township Center, 1625 Deep Lake Road, Lake Villa.

Mosaic Players, with support from Violet Surprise Theatre, will present “5 Lesbians Eating a Quiche,” a scintillating satire of women’s roles in the 1950s, written by Evan Linder and Andrew Hobgood and directed by Tera Flores. The company will be performing the play throughout September and October in the Chicago suburbs and beyond.

There are five roles available, ages 20 to 60. All five of the characters are members of The Susan B. Anthony Society for the Sisters of Gertrude Stein, a coterie of eggheaded widows who make the frightful but delightful discovery that the bloom is off the heterosexuals. All female-identifying and nonbinary actors 18 and older are welcome to audition. Actors and crew will receive a stipend for each performance. Auditions will consist of cold readings from the script.

After signing up, artistic director Allison Fradkin will send the actor a Google form to complete. Headshots, résumés and conflicts can be uploaded. Walk-ins are welcome, but signing up for an appointment time is strongly recommended. If unavailable to attend the audition, contact director Tera Flores at tfloreslive4theapplause@gmail.com to schedule a virtual audition.

Performances are being scheduled. Confirmed performances will be Oct. 6, Oct. 7 and Oct. 20. Rehearsals will begin in July. All actors must be willing to help with the setup and breakdown of each production.

Mosaic Players, based in Antioch, is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) traveling ensemble that creates and performs theater focusing on social justice and human rights while promoting dignity, equity, equality, inclusion and understanding. Visit www.mosaicplayers.org for show announcements, news, blog posts and more about the company.