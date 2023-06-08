Letter: Just a thought ... Have you ever been bumfuzzled?

To the Editor:

One word can have more than only one meaning. Saying “Go!” can imply to leave or to start a race. Words can begin a war or bring about a truce. Some words will escalate or deescalate a negative situation. Words often can hurt or heal. There is power in the spoken word. The English language has about 1,022,000 words and could grow thousands more a year.

Here are some definitions of words that you may not have used:

Bumfuzzle: to confuse or fluster

Dillydally: dawdle or waste time

Tchotchke: a small trinket

Whatchamacallit: referring to a person or thing without saying the name

Thingamajig: same as whatchamacallit

Yooper: a person from the Upper Peninsula of Michigan

Popple: a rolling water

How many words does a single person use in their lifetime? Do you have an inkling (a slight knowledge or suspicion; a hint)?

Stop and think: How many words in one day do you speak?

Linda Alexandra

Wauconda