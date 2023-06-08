Hawthorn Mall to host blood drive with Vitalant

VERNON HILLS – Did you know that every two seconds a patient in the U.S. needs blood?

Hawthorn, a shopping center in Vernon Hills, encourages the community to give the gift of life through its blood drive from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 10.

Blood donations will be collected in the Hawthorn MyPerks Lounge (on the lower level near JCPenney) by Vitalant, one of the nation’s oldest and largest nonprofit community blood service providers.

While walk-ups will be accepted, appointments are encouraged. To learn more or to schedule an appointment, call Vitalant at 877-258-4825 or visit https://vitalant.org/ and use group code ORD0179B.

Donors automatically are entered into a drawing to win one of two $10,000 prepaid gift cards (redeemable via email).