Grayslake Area Public Library hosts reading challenge

GRAYSLAKE – The Grayslake Area Public Library’s Summer Reading Challenge began June 1 and ends Aug. 7.

Summer reading helps children and teens avoid the “summer slide” and allows them to return to the joy of reading for pleasure. It gives parents and children a reason to read or listen to books together and motivates adults to explore new books and authors.

The reading challenge is open to all ages – babies, children, teens and adults. Participants can read whatever they like: books, magazines, newspapers, graphic novels, audiobooks, picture books, etc. They can be read to, read to someone or read independently. All reading counts.

Participants also can choose their adventures by taking part in fun programs and activities to earn bonus badges, increasing their chances of winning one of the grand prizes.

Once registered, participants will receive a T-shirt while supplies last. After they log even one day of reading, they will be eligible for the following weekly gift card drawings.

Everyone who completes the challenge will get a book and a chance to win one of the grand prizes.

The community is invited to celebrate and wrap up the challenge at the Barefoot Hawaiian Outdoor Concert at 7 p.m. Aug. 7. The grand prize drawing will take place at this event.

Go to grayslake.info or call 847-223-5313 for information. For additional information about the Grayslake Area Public Library, visit www.grayslake.info, or find them on Facebook @GrayslakeLibrary, and on Instagram @grayslakelibrary.