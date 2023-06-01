Sheriff’s K9 Drako to receive donation of body armor

WAUKEGAN – Lake County Sheriff’s K-9 Drako will receive a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from nonprofit organization Vested Interest in K9s Inc.

K-9 Drako’s vest is sponsored by a fundraiser hosted by Brittany Piccola of Watchung, New Jersey, and will be embroidered with the sentiment “In honor of Nancy Plis.”

Vested Interest in K9s Inc., established in 2009, is a 501(c)(3) charity whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the U.S. This potentially lifesaving body armor for four-legged K-9 officers is U.S. made, custom-fitted and NIJ certified.

Since its inception, Vested Interest in K9s Inc. has provided more than 5,043 vests to K-9s in all 50 states at a value of $6.9 million made possible by private and corporate donations.

The program is open to U.S. dogs that are at least 20 months old and actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies. K-9s with expired vests also are eligible to participate. There are an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K-9s throughout the U.S.

“Vested Interest in K9s Inc. is again proving to be an incredible partner in our efforts to keep our sheriff’s canines safe,” Sheriff John Idleburg said in a news release. “We are very grateful for their years of support to the Lake County Sheriff’s K-9 team.”

Vested Interest in K9s Inc. accepts tax-deductible contributions in any amount. A donation of $985 will sponsor one vest. Each vest has a value of $1,800, weighs an average of 4 to 5 pounds and comes with a five-year warranty.

For information or to learn about volunteer opportunities, call 508-824-6978. Vested Interest in K9s Inc. provides information, lists events and accepts donations at www.vik9s.org, or you may mail your contribution to P.O. Box 9, East Taunton, MA 02718.