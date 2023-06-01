Local photographer puts on one-man show

ROUND LAKE BEACH – Grayslake photographer Ernest Schweit will be showing work in a one-man show hosted at the Black Lung Brewing Company in Round Lake Beach.

The opening reception is from 3 to 7 p.m. June 6 and the show runs through June 25 at the brewery, 2217 N. Illinois Route 83 in Round Lake Beach.

Schweit’s work focuses on creating unique landscapes in the Midwest, Arizona and the Big Sur area of northern California. He shows at local art fairs and galleries and exhibits regularly with the Grayslake Arts Alliance, the Lake County Art Guild and the Antioch Fine Arts Foundation. His work is featured in the award-winning book, “Wisconsin Barns.”

The Black Lung show will feature at least a dozen images, including two recent photos from the Sonoran Desert near Tucson, Arizona. There will be signed copies of his book.

Schweit’s work is available at www.ejschweit.com.