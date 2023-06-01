Letter: Just a thought ... about do ghosts exist?

To the Editor:

The thought of a ghost’s existence can be scary and unbearable to some, while others are entertained and amused by the thought of ghosts being real or unreal.

It has been reported that some houses and establishments claim to be haunted and will invite curious ghost-seekers to tour and decide for themselves if the ghost really exists. Many claims of ghost sightings have been documented and there have been images captured on film and tape recordings of unidentifiable sounds and garbled words.

Supposedly, the ghost of President Lincoln has visited the White House for years. First ladies, several presidents and White House members have reported seeing apparitions and have heard strange noises that convinced all of them that the White House was haunted by the spirits of those who have gone before them.

There are ghost hunters who haul their sophisticated equipment to investigate the proclaimed haunted sites said to be constantly visited by these entities that just will not leave the premises. Ghost hunters, if allowed, will spend the night with focused camera lens and sound recorders in order to get an image or even a whisper of a sound on their equipment to prove it wasn’t imagination at work.

People have made claims to have been saved by a ghost’s warning. Some people have insisted they’ve felt a ghost tugging on their hair or being chased by a ghost of some sort, regardless of size or appearance.

Innocent children have been seen talking to imaginary people and the children believe those people are really with them. Some children claim their deceased grandparents come to visit them. Is this imagination?

Are all ghosts translucent and capable of walking through walls and floating in the air? What exactly does it mean when someone is told that they look like they’ve just seen a ghost? How does that look look?

Linda Alexandra

Wauconda