Lake County Retired Teachers Association to meet

LIBERTYVILLE – The Lake County Retired Teachers Association will meet at noon June 13 at Lambs Farm restaurant in Libertyville, located at the junction of Route 176 and Interstate 94.

The cost is $16 a person for the luncheon. A get-together begins at 11:30 a.m.

The guest speaker will be Gary Garland, executive director of Great Lakes Church. His church partners with at least six denominations to form Love INC, which serves to organize, network and coordinate community needs. This networking allows each church to lean into its strengths to better serve its members.

All retired educators are welcome to attend. No reservations are necessary.