June 01, 2023
Grandwood Park Park District to host Touch a Truck event

No registration required for this free event at Hutchins Athletic Field

By Shaw Local News Network

Four-year-old Dalton Sperle, of Island Lake, stands by the tow trucks owned and operated by Mike’s Towing Inc. in Wauconda during Touch-A-Truck Sept. 22 at Converse Park in Island Lake. (Candace H. Johnson photo)

GURNEE – The Grandwood Park Park District will host a Touch a Truck event from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 2, at Hutchins Athletic Field.

The event is free.

No registration is required and all ages are welcome. Children must be accompanied by an adult at all times.

D3J Entertainment will provide entertainment and Tropical Chill Hawaiian Ice and Ice Cream will be on-site with sweet treats.

Hutchins Athletic Field is at 36753 N. Hutchins Road, Gurnee.

For information, visit https://www.grandwoodpark.net/calendar-programs/programs-events/.

Gurnee
