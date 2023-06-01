Grandwood Park Park District to host Touch a Truck event

GURNEE – The Grandwood Park Park District will host a Touch a Truck event from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 2, at Hutchins Athletic Field.

The event is free.

No registration is required and all ages are welcome. Children must be accompanied by an adult at all times.

D3J Entertainment will provide entertainment and Tropical Chill Hawaiian Ice and Ice Cream will be on-site with sweet treats.

Hutchins Athletic Field is at 36753 N. Hutchins Road, Gurnee.

For information, visit https://www.grandwoodpark.net/calendar-programs/programs-events/.