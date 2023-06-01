Fetch-loving dog looking for someone with good throwing arm

GRAYSLAKE – Jericho says, “I’m a big dog that loves to have fun. My passion is playing fetch with tennis balls. When people take me out, this is always the first thing we do. We walk or rather we run to one of the fenced-in play yards. I then am focused on the ball. Throw it and I bring it back every time. I even at times catch it mid-air.

“When we are done, I’m happy to go for a walk, carrying one of the tennis balls or another toy. Got a good throwing arm? Then what are you waiting for?”

Jericho is about 4 years old, neutered, up to date on shots (including rabies), tested negative for heartworm and on preventive and microchipped.

Jericho is available as a 30-day foster to adopt and is very excited at this opportunity. Potential adopters foster him for 30 days and have fun with him. If they have fallen in love with him, they can adopt him.

While walk-ins are welcome, adoptions are by appointments only to ensure staff is available to help adopters. For information and/or to complete an online application, visit www.saveapetil.org/adopt.