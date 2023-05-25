Sheriff releases results of distracted driving campaign

WAUKEGAN – The Lake County Sheriff’s Office issued 52 citations for distracted driving law violations during April’s Distracted Driving Awareness Month enforcement campaign.

Sheriff’s deputies also issued 16 citations for speeding, seven citations for operating an uninsured vehicle and seven citations for other traffic offenses. Deputies made three arrests for driving without a valid license and one warrant arrest for failure to appear in court.

The Sheriff’s Office joined forces with the Illinois State Police, local law enforcement and highway safety partners for the enforcement effort.