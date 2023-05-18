Woodland Middle educator named teacher of the year

GURNEE – Woodland Middle School sixth grade social studies teacher Gloria Tinucci-Frank has been named one of the village of Gurnee’s Teachers of the Year for 2022-23.

Tinucci-Frank, along with the winning teachers from Warren Township High School and Gurnee School District 56, were recognized by the village at the May 8 board meeting with a plaque and a grant for $1,000 from the Henderson Foundation.

Tinucci-Frank began working for Woodland District 50 in 2002 as a seventh grade social studies teacher. She is in her 21st year of teaching – all in District 50. She holds a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Trinity International University and a master’s degree in teacher leadership from St. Xavier University.

“It is truly an honor and a surprise to be nominated by my students as Woodland’s Teacher of the Year. I love teaching sixth grade because my students are friendly and enthusiastic, which always brings a smile to my face,” Tinucci-Frank said in a news release. “Their happiness and energy levels are contagious. I am also passionate about sharing my love of history. This is a period of time when elementary students begin their journey into middle school and begin to learn how to become independent thinkers. I work hard to make sure that students stay engaged and ultimately feel successful. I am truly lucky to be able to teach these kids and hopefully spark a love of learning that they can carry forward throughout their lives.”

Woodland opened the Teacher of the Year nomination period in January. Staff, students, families and community members were invited to submit nominations for teachers and certified staff who go above and beyond to support Woodland’s learning community and who embrace the #LifeintheW spirit. Woodland received almost 200 nominations in just a few weeks.

Tinucci-Frank was nominated for the Gurnee Teacher of the Year award by several Woodland Middle School students who appreciate how welcoming she is to everyone, always greeting students with a friendly smile and a good morning to start the day. They describe her classroom as a safe and welcoming environment. She fosters a sense of community in the classroom by allowing students to work together.

Woodland selects a school winner from each of the four schools in the district. From the list of finalists, an overall winner is selected for recognition as the village of Gurnee’s Teacher of the Year. This year’s four finalists were:

• Elementary: Dani McLaughlin, second grade dual language teacher

• Primary: Tricia O’Neil, kindergarten teacher

• Intermediate: Kimberly Kohler, fourth grade teacher

• WMS: Gloria Tinucci-Frank, sixth grade teacher

The Village of Gurnee started the Teacher of the Year program in 2014.