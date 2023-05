WAUKEGAN – A poetry open mic event will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. May 23 at the Starbucks Cafe, 780 Lakehurst Road, Waukegan.

This is a free event with the purchase of an item. Sign-up will be available the day of the event.

For information, participants can contact Kaylia Writes at kayliawrites.com or kayliawrites@gmail.com. She also can be found on Instagram, LinkedIn and Facebook.