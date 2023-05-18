Nelson named Warren H.S.’s Gurnee teacher of the year

GURNEE – Science teacher Anthony Nelson has been voted by his colleagues as Warren Township High School’s 2022-23 Gurnee Teacher of the Year.

Each school year, the village of Gurnee recognizes three Gurnee teachers – one from Warren Township High School District 121, Gurnee School District 56 and Woodland School District 50. The Gurnee Teacher of the Year receives a $1,000 honorarium.

Nelson has served in education for 30 years. He began his high school teaching career in 1994 at Rockford East High School. In 1997, Nelson was hired to teach at the newly built Almond campus of Warren Township High School. He teaches chemistry and physics.

Nelson also is an adviser for the chess club and the astronomy club. Astronomy club members have gone on to work for organizations such as Space X and NASA.

Nelson believes all people benefit from scientific knowledge.

“As Carl Sagan once said, ‘We are all star stuff,’ ‘’ Nelson said in a news release.

Nelson, a native of Sweet Home, Arkansas, holds a bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, a master’s degree in educational leadership from Northeastern Illinois University and a master’s degree in science education from the Illinois Institute of Technology. He served as president of the Illinois Association of Chemistry Teachers in 2010, attending national conferences representing WTHS.

For information about the award, visit https://www.d121.org